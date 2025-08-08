Analysts Set indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target at $6.08

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.0833.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

INDI stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $811.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.23.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 62.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $51.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $40,496.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 119,857 shares in the company, valued at $409,910.94. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 13,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $35,547.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 101,662 shares in the company, valued at $263,304.58. This trade represents a 11.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,823 shares of company stock worth $128,088 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 9.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 9.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 34.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

