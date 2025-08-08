Analysts Set GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Price Target at $560.21

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $560.2083.

A number of brokerages have commented on GEV. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Avalon Capital Management increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 12.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 61.7% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $2,493,000.

NYSE:GEV opened at $646.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $544.98 and a 200-day moving average of $422.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.90. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $165.05 and a twelve month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

