Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $333.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s current price.

AMGN has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $328.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.76.

Shares of AMGN opened at $284.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.20 and its 200-day moving average is $292.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $339.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 87.1% during the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 914,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

