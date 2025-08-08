Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lowered by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,564,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,937,048. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $223.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

