Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by IFC Advisors LLC

IFC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of IFC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,114,850. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,937,048. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $223.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

