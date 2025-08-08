ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $3.30 Average PT from Analysts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALXO. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 183.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 77,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). Research analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

