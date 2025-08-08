Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.53.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $196.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,474,273. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

