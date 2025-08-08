Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Benchmark

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Benchmark from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.39% from the stock’s previous close.

AEIS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on Advanced Energy Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.90.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $146.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average of $116.74. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $146.66. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $441.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,060. This trade represents a 15.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $154,003.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,777.74. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 774,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,565,000 after purchasing an additional 138,814 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,494,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $58,393,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 477,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

