Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Price

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.45% from the stock’s current price.

CNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

CNK opened at $25.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.15). Cinemark had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $940.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 130,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,502.12. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 52,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $1,672,889.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 94,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,246.50. The trade was a 35.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,931,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,537 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cinemark by 106.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,589,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,153 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $32,297,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,763,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,346,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,225 shares during the period.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

