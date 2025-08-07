Waste Management Stocks To Watch Now – August 5th

Rockwell Automation, Waste Management, Halliburton, Fluor, and Cemex are the five Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that collect, transport, process, recycle, and dispose of municipal, industrial, and hazardous waste. By buying these stocks, investors gain ownership in firms whose revenues depend on long-term service contracts, regulatory compliance, and growing environmental demand. These companies often exhibit steady cash flows and dividend payouts, reflecting the essential nature of waste services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

NYSE:ROK traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.75. 871,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $360.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.21 and a 200 day moving average of $293.01.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

WM stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.97. 780,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.36 and its 200 day moving average is $228.51. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $199.69 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The stock has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

HAL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,804,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,924,314. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

NYSE:FLR traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.51. 3,498,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fluor has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Cemex (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

NYSE:CX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,756,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,038,931. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. Cemex has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

