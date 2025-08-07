Virtual Reality Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 5th

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, and GameStop are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves designing, manufacturing or distributing virtual reality hardware, software and content. By investing in these equities, investors gain exposure to the growth potential of immersive technologies across gaming, entertainment, education, healthcare and enterprise applications. Major players in this space include VR headset makers, graphics-chip manufacturers, content studios and platform providers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $10.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $766.10. 8,325,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,608,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $704.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $647.27. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $478.65 and a twelve month high of $784.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of U traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,397,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,126,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 2.32. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on U

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE GME traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,567,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,457,756. GameStop has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Recommended Stories