US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vistra by 24.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $4,291,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,037,649.82. This represents a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,259,158.22. This represents a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.69.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $200.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $216.85. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

