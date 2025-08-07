Top Fintech Stocks To Consider – August 5th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, Carlyle Group, Q2, and WEX are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use technology—such as mobile apps, artificial intelligence, blockchain and automation—to deliver financial services like payments, lending, wealth management and insurance. By investing in these firms, shareholders gain exposure to the rapid innovation and disruption reshaping banking and finance. However, fintech stocks can be more volatile than traditional financial stocks due to regulatory changes, evolving technologies and competitive pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $62.58 on Tuesday, hitting $2,458.41. The company had a trading volume of 802,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,118. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,453.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2,233.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,646.00 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of RKT stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,846,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,086,549. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.70 and a beta of 2.28.

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $60.14. 1,498,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,068. Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 806,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,096. Q2 has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $112.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,544.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.08.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

NYSE:WEX traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.67. 252,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,689. WEX has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $217.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

