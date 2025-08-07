Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Consider – August 4th

Tesla, NIO, and Vale are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, or support of electric vehicles and related technologies—such as batteries, charging infrastructure, and powertrains. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing EV market, which is driven by advances in clean-energy policy, battery innovation, and consumer demand for lower-emission transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $308.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,659,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,525,070. Tesla has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.31. The stock has a market cap of $994.12 billion, a PE ratio of 178.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.33.

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

NIO stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,083,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,424,234. NIO has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Vale stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,450,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,196,320. Vale has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.74.

