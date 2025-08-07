Top Agriculture Stocks To Follow Now – August 5th

Apollo Global Management, Bloom Energy, Norfolk Southern, Deere & Company, Chubb, Ingersoll Rand, and Corteva are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve the agricultural value chain—ranging from crop and livestock production to farm equipment manufacturing, fertilizers, seeds, and agri-technology services. By investing in these equities, market participants gain exposure to global food demand, commodity price cycles and innovations in sustainable farming. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded up $4.83 on Tuesday, reaching $146.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,681,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,288. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $101.45 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.90.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

NYSE:BE traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,482,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,389. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.74 and a beta of 3.28.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,915. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $288.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.93. The company has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $506.61. The stock had a trading volume of 528,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,283. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $342.70 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $512.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.12. The company has a market cap of $137.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

NYSE CB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.05. 611,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,557. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chubb has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

NYSE IR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.81. 2,070,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,288. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $106.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,208. Corteva has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average is $66.33.

