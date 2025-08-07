The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,695,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,530,000 after purchasing an additional 608,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,063,000 after purchasing an additional 186,249 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,573,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,084,000 after purchasing an additional 179,760 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,273,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,982 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,238,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,218 shares of company stock worth $900,918 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $188.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

