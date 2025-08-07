Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 663,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,203 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $13,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 170,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 680.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

Stevanato Group stock opened at €24.11 ($28.03) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €17.12 ($19.91) and a 52-week high of €28.00 ($32.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is €24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Stevanato Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €25.70 ($29.88).

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

