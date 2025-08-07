SSA Swiss Advisors AG Buys Shares of 21,930 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of SSA Swiss Advisors AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,704. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,474,273. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.53.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $196.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

