SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,083,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000.

Get SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF alerts:

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Stock Performance

FITE opened at $77.65 on Thursday. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 52 week low of $53.86 and a 52 week high of $78.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 million, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.99.

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Future Security index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks supporting technological innovations in future military and security applications. FITE was launched on Dec 26, 2017 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.