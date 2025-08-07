Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 1,139 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.7%

NVDA stock opened at $179.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $183.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,537,440 shares of company stock valued at $835,035,782 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

