Promising Insurance Stocks To Follow Today – August 5th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is underwriting insurance policies—such as life, health, property, or casualty—and earning revenue through premiums. Investors in these stocks gain exposure both to the insurer’s underwriting performance (claims versus premiums) and to its investment income from the “float” generated by policyholder premiums. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.16. The company had a trading volume of 48,969,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,313,500. The stock has a market cap of $997.18 billion, a PE ratio of 178.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a 1-year low of $191.48 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.49.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $9.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.08. The company had a trading volume of 21,093,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,095,905. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.81.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $6.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $465.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,897,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,306. The business has a 50 day moving average of $484.64 and a 200 day moving average of $497.04. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $415.10 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81.

