Promising Energy Stocks Worth Watching – August 4th

Tesla, Broadcom, AltC Acquisition, Palo Alto Networks, and Oklo are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, coal and renewables. Their performance tends to track commodity price fluctuations, geopolitical developments and regulatory changes, making them a distinct segment within diversified investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $308.21. 52,659,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,525,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.12 billion, a PE ratio of 178.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.31.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded up $8.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $297.34. 7,267,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,749,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $306.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.50.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC stock traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.49. 19,769,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,668,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,588. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.36. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $210.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.05, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of NYSE OKLO traded up $4.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,782,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,288,404. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56. Oklo has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.60.

