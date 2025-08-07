NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lessened by Fonville Wealth Management LLC

Fonville Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,523,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,098,897,766. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,537,440 shares of company stock worth $835,035,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NVDA opened at $179.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $183.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

