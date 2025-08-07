NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Harmony Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Harmony Asset Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 5.1% of Harmony Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $179.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $183.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,098,897,766. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,537,440 shares of company stock valued at $835,035,782. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

