Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $25,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,547,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,834,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,604 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,214,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,857,741,000 after acquiring an additional 554,480 shares during the period. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,128,233,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,925,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,062,085,000 after acquiring an additional 500,489 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,812,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,596,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $471.48 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $467.54 and its 200 day moving average is $458.32. The stock has a market cap of $221.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.