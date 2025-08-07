Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,243 Shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Docusign by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,726,000 after buying an additional 3,908,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Docusign by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,310 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Docusign by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,754,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Docusign by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,475,000 after purchasing an additional 864,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,594,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Docusign Price Performance

DOCU opened at $75.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.01. Docusign Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.78 and a 1 year high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.79 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $39,713.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,827.85. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,710,821.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 72,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,303.54. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Docusign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.