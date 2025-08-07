Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,972 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 248,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,449,000 after buying an additional 89,521 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 121,719 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,409,619 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $540,531,000 after buying an additional 222,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,472 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.62.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $116.68 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

