Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $101,121,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,178,000 after buying an additional 291,520 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $42,900,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 920.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 234,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,670,000 after buying an additional 211,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $36,545,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GTLS. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Chart Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE GTLS opened at $198.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.92.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

