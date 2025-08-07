Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 60.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 48.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of Home BancShares stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

Home BancShares Announces Dividend

Home BancShares ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $271.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.56 million. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Home BancShares from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Stephen Tipton sold 24,159 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $664,855.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 53,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,036.16. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

