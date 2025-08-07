Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.53 Million Stock Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Entergy by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347,926 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,895,000 after buying an additional 5,368,396 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,773,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 474.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,876,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,375,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $90.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day moving average is $83.38. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $57.58 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 59.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

