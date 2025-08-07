Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.09 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $625.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.33.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

