Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.75 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,095,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 3,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $555.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $601.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $3,675,600 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $761.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $841.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

