Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total transaction of $3,468,778.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,913 shares in the company, valued at $34,029,861.32. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total transaction of $1,106,197.50. Following the sale, the director owned 51,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748,812.80. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $549.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $403.78 and a 1 year high of $570.56.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.57.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

