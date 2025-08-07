Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 488.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. William Blair cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $534.71.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.6%

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $508.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $582.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

