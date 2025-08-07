Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,321,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,553,000 after acquiring an additional 114,277 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 4,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

View Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 3.6%

TMO opened at $449.68 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $424.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.66. The firm has a market cap of $169.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.