JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Phillip Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $291.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $200.20 and a 12-month high of $301.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,557 shares of company stock worth $4,113,796 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

