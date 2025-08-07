iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Stake Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Values Added Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $43.94.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5309 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

