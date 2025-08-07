Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Invesco Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Trading Down 0.7%

PKB stock opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $59.89 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.32.

About Invesco Building & Construction ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.