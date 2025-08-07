Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the first quarter worth $6,397,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $495.69 million, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13.

About Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

