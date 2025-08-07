Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Raised by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,817 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,434,000 after buying an additional 8,759,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,828,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,683 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,103,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,753,000 after acquiring an additional 498,182 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,422,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,679,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.68.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $216,323.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 337,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,109.41. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

