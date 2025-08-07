Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23,543.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,053,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,370,000 after buying an additional 1,049,101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 426.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 762,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,400,000 after buying an additional 617,604 shares during the period. SurgoCap Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $109,492,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 714,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,626,000 after buying an additional 378,206 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,411,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,076,000 after buying an additional 327,267 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT opened at $260.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $279.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.06.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.19.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

