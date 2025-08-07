HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,415,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,646,000 after acquiring an additional 125,684 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,086,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,154,000 after buying an additional 224,016 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,897,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,155,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,826,000 after buying an additional 121,001 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 884,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,859,000 after buying an additional 91,935 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,579.25. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $6,528,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,553.84. This trade represents a 43.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $90.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.32 and a twelve month high of $116.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

