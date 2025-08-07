Harbour Investments Inc. Has $250,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 488.3% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $31.31.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

