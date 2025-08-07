Harbour Investments Inc. Has $185,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $911.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $189.50 billion, a PE ratio of 114.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $988.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $947.68.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 239 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.00, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,924,200. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,540. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,250 shares of company stock worth $5,318,667 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

