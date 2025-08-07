Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 12,258 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,187 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,258 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Hart LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wallace Hart LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $179.42 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $183.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,537,440 shares of company stock valued at $835,035,782 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

