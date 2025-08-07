Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 77.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,866 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 909,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,949,000 after purchasing an additional 105,002 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.12. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $55.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

