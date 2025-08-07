Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,362 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 96.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 33,254 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 58,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,057,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $3,345,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,185,469.91. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total value of $3,904,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,353.66. This represents a 59.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,681 shares of company stock worth $21,318,359 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $302.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.30. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $400.00 target price on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.