Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $2,559,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

SIGI stock opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.08 and a 200-day moving average of $86.57. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.75 and a 12-month high of $103.56.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $151,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,337.40. This represents a 8.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Eppers bought 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.82 per share, for a total transaction of $107,701.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,635.44. The trade was a 12.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,602 shares of company stock valued at $817,440. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIGI. Wall Street Zen raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 price target on Selective Insurance Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Selective Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

