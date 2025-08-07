Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,170 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF stock opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a market cap of $28.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.00. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $37.33.

Get Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of equal-weighted US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500 Index based on quality and dividend metrics. QDIV was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.