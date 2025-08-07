Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 22,586 Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 161,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:FLC opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.